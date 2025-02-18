D.L. Hughley Slams Trevor Noah's Integration Query as Stupidest Thing Ever

Play video content TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley isn’t holding back on Trevor Noah’s recent podcast question about whether integration was the right move for America -- calling it "maybe the stupidest thing I've ever heard."

He broke it down on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, saying Black people are still at a disadvantage even after integration -- pointing to issues like "white flight" and underfunded Black schools.

What Now? with Trevor Noah

D.L. doubled down that integration was necessary because Black schools were severely underfunded -- but once schools did start integrating, white kids left, taking resources with them ... basically canceling it out.

While D.L. acknowledges racism has improved over time, he points out that policing, banking, housing, and other systems are still flooded with white supremacy -- and that some big historic milestones of progress actually happened not that long ago.

He says most white people may not agree with supremacist rhetoric, but they do align with the goal -- keeping white people in power.

Watch the clip ... D.L. also expresses his fatigue over hearing about race from South Africans this year, referring to both Trevor Noah and current Trump ally Elon Musk.