Trevor Noah Faces Backlash Over Shakira Joke at Grammys

Trevor Noah is facing some heat online after a quip at Shakira's expense went sideways during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

For those who missed the broadcast, the comedian swung and missed while introducing the singer during Sunday's show ... where he referred to the 48-year-old as "the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn't a Class A felony."

People at the Crypto.com Arena were clearly made uncomfortable by the remark, with many in the crowd holding their applause in the immediate aftermath -- even Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan visibly cringed as she processed Trevor's joke.

The backlash online was tenfold, however, with observers blasting the former "Daily Show" host for the "ignorant" remark ... an apparent dig at Colombia's past as a source of the international cocaine trade. Many felt the jab was in poor taste, especially given the mass deportations occurring in the United States following President Donald Trump's return to power.

Trevor's Shakira joke wasn't his only one to flatline during the awards show, either. Doechii couldn't help but roll her eyes after Trevor made a different wisecrack about immigration during the broadcast.

Check it out ... when Trevor explained the voting process for the Recording Academy, he quipped the voting body was made up of 13,000 members and "20 million illegal immigrants."

At first, Doechii tried to keep her composure ... but seconds later her eyeballs practically flew to the back of her head.

However, as some defended online, Trevor's bits were clearly meant to criticize Trump more than anyone ... it just didn't land the way he intended.