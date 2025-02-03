Taylor Swift Dances the Night Away at Grammys Despite Zero Wins

Play video content SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift might've left the Grammys empty-handed, but she still owned the night -- stealing the spotlight and living it up in the audience.

Check it out -- Taylor was in full party mode, turning the Grammys into her own personal rave, busting out dance moves in the crowd with one of her besties, actress Margaret Qualley.

TS danced the night away -- guess she had to, since she didn't bring home any hardware with her 6 nominations -- Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

Taylor did make it onstage on one occasion though -- to present Best Country Album to Beyoncé for "Cowboy Carter."