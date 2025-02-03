Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Dances the Night Away at Grammys Despite Zero Wins

Taylor Swift Shakes It Off ... Dancing in Audience Despite Zero Grammy Wins

Published
020325_taylor_swift_kal
DANCING LIKE NO ONE IS WATCHING
SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift might've left the Grammys empty-handed, but she still owned the night -- stealing the spotlight and living it up in the audience.

Check it out -- Taylor was in full party mode, turning the Grammys into her own personal rave, busting out dance moves in the crowd with one of her besties, actress Margaret Qualley.

020225-grammys-beyonce-kal
united onstage
CBS

TS danced the night away -- guess she had to, since she didn't bring home any hardware with her 6 nominations -- Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

Taylor did make it onstage on one occasion though -- to present Best Country Album to Beyoncé for "Cowboy Carter."

Best Looks from the 2025 Grammys
Launch Gallery
Must-See Grammys Looks Launch Gallery
Getty

Let’s be real -- when you’ve already got 14 Grammys, you’re probably just vibing, happy to let others have their moment.

Inside the Grammys
Getty

related articles