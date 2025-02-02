Beyoncé Wins Grammy For Best Country Album, Taylor Swift Presents Trophy

Play video content CBS

Beyoncé's a country girl through and through, and the Recording Academy recognized it ... voting "Cowboy Carter" as the year's Best Country Album -- and having Taylor Swift hand over the trophy.

Swift took the stage to present the award ... and, after naming off some of the other incredible artists who have won the category and listing the nominees -- she called out the Queen Bey's name.

If you're wondering if Beyoncé saw this coming, it's pretty clear she had no idea ... just look at her face right after she got called -- definition of "deer in headlights."

Beyoncé quickly recovered ... hugging her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy -- before making her way to the stage where she received a warm embrace from T-Swift.

In her speech, Beyoncé thanked all of the country artists who have embraced the album and talked about how hard she worked on the record. Watch the whole clip to hear her comments.

This was a big moment between two artists who have pitted against each other in the press for years now ... with comparisons made between Taylor's "Eras" tour and Bey's "Renaissance" tour.

We knew Taylor was presenting tonight -- on top of being nominated for numerous awards -- and, it seems the Grammy organizers may have known Bey was fated to win ... putting two of the biggest stars on earth together.

Play video content TMZ.com

BTW ... Beyoncé's still up for the big prize this year -- Album of the Year, against Taylor and several other stars. If you don't remember, last year Jay-Z blasted the academy for never giving his wife the top award and, despite the controversial nature of the speech, at least one star tells us there's no asterisk if she wins.

We've got a whole lot more backstage Grammys moments for you to look at by the way ... 'cause a whole lot more interaction happens between stars when the broadcast cuts to commercial.