Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Kids: What to Know About Blue, Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have accomplished plenty of big things in their respective careers -- including becoming parents to three kids!

The singer and the rapper share two daughters -- Blue Ivy and Rumi -- as well as a son named Sir, and these kids have already been featured in their parents' music videos and promotional videos ... must be a fun childhood!

We're going to take a look into the lives of the performers' children and see what they've achieved over the course of their lives.

The Couple's First Child Holds a World Record

Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with her first child at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, when she showed off her baby bump after a performance of her track "Love on Top."

The hitmaker gave birth to her daughter Blue Ivy the following January, and the kid became the Guinness World Record Holder for the youngest chart entrant.

Blue's "breathing, cries and coos" were featured on Jay-Z's track "Glory" ... which made its debut on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart just a few days after her birth.

The kid also became the youngest female Hot 100 chart entrant after she was featured on her mother's 2019 track "BROWN SKIN GIRL," although she was eventually surpassed by a relative ... more on that in just a minute.

Beyoncé Gave Birth to Twins in 2017

Beyoncé and Jay-Z revealed they were planning on expanding their family further when she shared a pregnancy announcement on Instagram in February 2017, which got over 10 million likes -- the Beyhive really latched onto that one!

The "Drunk in Love" singer gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017, and the performer later described her pregnancy as "extremely difficult" in her 2019 film "Homecoming," according to People.

Oh, remember how we talked about Blue's world record a little bit earlier? Being the youngest female Hot 100 chart entrant was taken over by Rumi in 2024!

The youngest of Beyoncé's daughters was just 6 years old when she was featured as a guest artist on her mother's track "Protector," which debuted at number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Carters' Kids Have Joined Them Onstage

It looks like the Carter kids are taking after their parents, because they've collaborated with their folks on several occasions over the years.

Blue's shared the spotlight with her mom a few times, and she notably danced onstage for a short portion of the first stop on Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour in 2023.

Rumi's also been featured onstage alongside her mother, and she made an appearance alongside Beyoncé and Blue her while her mom was performing "Protector," appropriately enough, at the opening night of the "Cowboy Carter" tour in April 2025.