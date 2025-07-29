Paris Hilton's Kids: Everything to Know About Phoenix and London

How The Birth Of Paris Hilton's Son And Daughter Changed Her Life

Paris Hilton made a name for herself through late-night parties and wild nights out ... but now it looks like she's enjoyed settling down a bit over the past few years, as she's fully embraced her life as a mother of two kids.

The reality television personality has welcomed a boy and a girl -- Phoenix and London, respectively -- and she hasn't been shy about showing off her children to her fans and followers over the past few years.

We're going to check out how the entrepreneur started her family and see what she's had to say about motherhood.

Paris Started Her Family With Her Fiancé Carter Reum

Hilton started her family alongside her husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021 in a lavish ceremony at a private estate in Los Angeles.

The thing is, the couple had been planning to start a family even before they tied the knot ... and she revealed they'd started their IVF journey in January 2021.

The reality television figure opened up about the journey on an episode of the "Trend Reporter With Mara" podcast, which was released that month, and described the IVF process as "tough," according to People.

However, she also claimed the process was "worth it" and credited her now-husband with being "so supportive" of her at the time.

She Welcomed Her First Child via Surrogate

The treatments ended up paying off, because Hilton welcomed Phoenix, who was born via surrogate, in January 2023, although she initially kept her son's birth private.

She explained her decision on an episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna" and noted, as her life had "been so public," she "just wanted something for me" -- which ended up being her son's arrival!

And hey, she eventually warmed up to sharing her son with her fans, and if the numerous photos and videos featuring Phoenix she's shared on her social media platforms isn't enough proof for ya ... we don't know what is!

On top of that, she's also spoken about the close bond she's developed with her son over the past two years, and she described herself as "obsessed" with her eldest child, whom she described as her "best buddy," in an interview with People.

Paris Had Another Surrogate Carry Her Second Child

Remember when we talked about how Hilton went through the IVF process back in 2021? Well, it turns out she'd always had more than one kid on her mind, as she claimed she wanted a "boy and a girl" at the time!

And she definitely got what she wanted, as she welcomed London, who was also born via surrogate, in November 2023.

The reality television mainstay described her life after the birth of her daughter as feeling "so complete" in an interview with People, where she also expressed she was "over the moon" about being a mom-of-two.