Check Out NBA YoungBoy's 12 Kids ... Before His Thirteenth Arrives!

Get To Know NBA YoungBoy's Kids ... And Baby Mamas!

NBA YoungBoy's verses have featured plenty of wild claims -- including one about his soon-to-arrive thirteenth child!

The rapper made the news about his plans known in a verse from his new track "If You Need Me," in which he made a reference to his wife being "on our 3rd kid."

In light of the songwriter's claim, we're going to take a look at the lives of the performer's other children and get a glimpse of the musician's family life.

NBA YoungBoy Became A Father At Just 16 Years Old

Some people just can't wait to have kids ... and it looks like YoungBoy's one of them, as he welcomed his first son, Kayden, when he was still a teenager!

The rap star shares his eldest child with Nisha Keller, and although they separated after Kayden's birth, they ended up getting back together further down the road ... more on that later.

YoungBoy's second son, Taylin, arrived in March 2017, and he shares the child with another ex-girlfriend, named Nia.

The thing is, he ended up reuniting with an old ex, Starr Dejanee, and they welcomed his third baby boy, Kamiri, the following year.

The performer also helps raise his ex's son Kamron -- whom he initially thought was his own, although a DNA test later proved otherwise.

YoungBoy Had Trouble With One Of His Baby Mamas

Not all of the rap star's relationships have exactly been conventional, and he ended up in hot water for his treatment of one of his baby mamas, Jania Meshell.

YoungBoy was allegedly caught body-slamming his ex on camera in February 2018, and he was arrested on a kidnapping warrant the same month.

He later worked out a plea deal and pled guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence. He was required to not have any violent contact with his girlfriend.

YoungBoy and Jania ultimately reconciled and welcomed a son named Kacey in February 2019 -- although they wound up breaking up.

The Rapper Shares His Eldest Daughter With An Old Baby Mama

Remember how we said Nisha would show up again earlier on? Well, it turns out the performer briefly reconciled with his ex, and she gave birth to his first daughter, Armani, in June 2020.

And he didn't have to wait too long to expand his family again ... because another one of his girlfriends, Drea Symone, gave birth to a baby girl named Kodi just five months later!

The performer's family only kept expanding further, as another ex of his, Yaya Mayweather, gave birth to his son Kentrell Jr. in January 2021.

It looked like YoungBoy was ready to settle down about then, as he started dating Jazlyn Mychelle in 2020 and married her in 2023 ... but the kids just kept coming!

YoungBoy Shares Two Children With His Wife

The rapper didn't exactly wait to start a family with Mychelle, because their first child, a daughter named Alice, was born in August 2021.

And they didn't exactly wait for too long to give Alice a younger sibling, the rapper's now-wife gave birth to their son Klemenza the following September.

The pair's eldest child was named after YoungBoy's grandmother, according to Billboard, and his son was named for a character from "The Godfather" ... which is a pretty cool reference, if you ask us.

Oh, and we should mention the performer allegedly fathered two children, including a daughter named Kiori, with two separate women in 2023, which brings the rapper's apparent total count of kids to 12 -- which puts him neck-and-neck with Nick Cannon, in case you were wondering.