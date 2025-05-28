NBA YoungBoy Thanks President Trump for Providing Clean Slate Pardon

Thank Ya President Trump for My Pardon!!!

NBA YoungBoy now has his entire YoungLife ahead of him ... thanks to President Donald Trump swooping in with a presidential pardon!!!

On Wednesday, YB released a statement thanking Trump, "White House Pardon Czar" Alice Marie Johnson, and his attorney Brittany K. Barnett for lifting the legal trauma hovering around his head for the past 5 years!!!

The Louisiana rapper says he worked hard to earn a second chance ... calling himself "grateful, focused, and ready" for the challenge to keep his nose clean.

The 25-year-old amassed several weapons, assault and drug charges since 2020, and had his future hanging in the balance as he sat on house arrest, far removed from his old hoods.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The timing couldn't be more perfect ... NBA YoungBoy recently announced a nationwide MASA Tour and should be able to travel more freely now.