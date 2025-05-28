Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA YoungBoy Thanks President Trump for Providing Clean Slate Pardon

NBA YoungBoy Life Support ... Thank Ya President Trump for My Pardon!!!

Published
nba youngboy donald trump main getty
Getty

NBA YoungBoy now has his entire YoungLife ahead of him ... thanks to President Donald Trump swooping in with a presidential pardon!!!

On Wednesday, YB released a statement thanking Trump, "White House Pardon Czar" Alice Marie Johnson, and his attorney Brittany K. Barnett for lifting the legal trauma hovering around his head for the past 5 years!!!

nba youngboy trump pardon statement sub
Instagram / @nba_youngboy

The Louisiana rapper says he worked hard to earn a second chance ... calling himself "grateful, focused, and ready" for the challenge to keep his nose clean.

0323-nba-youngboy-mug-shot-01

The 25-year-old amassed several weapons, assault and drug charges since 2020, and had his future hanging in the balance as he sat on house arrest, far removed from his old hoods.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The timing couldn't be more perfect ... NBA YoungBoy recently announced a nationwide MASA Tour and should be able to travel more freely now.

NBA Youngboy Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
NBA Youngboy Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump's pardon finger has been very busy this week ... Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover got a commutation, and Todd and Julie Chrisley got a full pardon!!!

related articles