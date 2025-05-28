Trump Commutes Gangster Disciples Founder Larry Hoover's Prison Sentence

Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover found himself among the lucky inmates who got good news on Wednesday ... President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of the reformed Chicago gang leader on the same day he granted Julie and Todd Chrisley their freedom!!!

Hoover's name should ring bells in your memory ... Kanye West and Drake famously squashed their brewing beef back in 2021 in a livestreamed event at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum billed as a "Free Larry Hoover" fundraising benefit concert.

WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER — ye (@kanyewest) May 28, 2025 @kanyewest

Ye sent all praises due to President Trump for the pardon after hearing the news and Hoover's family is also in the midst of a celebration.

Rick Ross also immortalized Hoover on his now classic 2011 track "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" ... a track that also championed the life and crimes of another recently pardoned former drug dealer ... Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory Sr.

A commuted sentence is one that's been reduced by a president or state governor ... but the original conviction still stands -- as opposed to a pardon, which erases the conviction.

Hoover, now 74 years old, had been imprisoned with multiple life sentences for a 1973 murder and being the GD's head honcho. He's since denounced the criminal activity of the gang he created. He's been serving time in the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado.