Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardoned By President Trump

President Trump is looking out for his fellow reality TV stars ... because POTUS just issued full pardons for "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The reality TV couple had been serving hard time after being convicted in 2022 of financial crimes ... but now they will be getting released from federal prison.

Play video content

Trump called Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah to give her the good news.

Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion ... with Todd getting sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie getting sentenced to 7 years in federal lockup.

The Chrisleys filed appeals for lighter sentences but those were denied ... and now Trump is swooping in to grant them their freedom.

Savannah, who also starred on her parents' show, blasted their convictions last year at the Republican National Convention ... calling out the prosecutors who handled her parents' federal case in Georgia, suggesting politics played a role in their convictions and even claiming an Obama-appointed judge called her family "the Trumps of the South."