Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud, Tax Evasion Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley are going to do hard time after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion ... a judge just sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars learned their fate Monday in federal court in Atlanta, where U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross handed down their punishment. They also both received 16 months probation.

As we reported ... Todd and Julie were found guilty on a slew of federal charges back in June, and they were holed up in their Nashville mansion on house arrest as they awaited sentencing.

Federal prosecutors argued Monday for lengthy prison sentences for Todd and Julie ... around 22 years for Todd and a dozen for Julie. On the other side, Todd's lawyers argued he should get a maximum of 9 years in prison, while Julie's lawyers argued she should spend no time behind bars and just get probation.

TMZ broke the story ... Todd and Julie were indicted back in 2019 with prosecutors claiming the couple defrauded banks by obtaining millions of dollars in loans based on false financial documents. The U.S. Attorney's Office also said Todd and Julie cheated the government by actively evading federal income taxes.