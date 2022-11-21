'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Badly Injured in Car Accident, Rushed to Hospital

Grayson Chrisley from "Chrisley Knows Best" totaled his car when he rear-ended another truck on the interstate ... and he suffered injuries bad enough to send him to a hospital.

Police in Tennessee say Grayson was driving his Ford F-150 on I-65 in Nashville last Saturday around 5:30 PM when he drove into the back of a Dodge pickup truck that was stopped in heavy standstill traffic.

Cops say officers at the scene asked Grayson what happened. Todd and Julie Chrisley's son could not recall anything about the accident, possibly due to a potential head injury. He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital.

TMZ obtained photos of Grayson's truck after the incident ... and the bumper is mangled, the hood is cracked and the windshield shattered.

Cops say the driver of the truck Grayson rear-ended suffered injuries as well, but refused medical attention. We're told both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police say there have been no arrests, charges or citations handed out.

Grayson's incident is another tough blow for the reality TV family ... as we reported, his parents were found guilty in June of bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd and Julie are awaiting sentencing and are facing up to 30 years in federal prison.