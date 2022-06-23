Todd Chrisley Ask Fans To Send Prayers After Bank Fraud, Tax Evasion Conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley are asking for thoughts and prayers in the wake of their recent convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars asked fans to stop spending their hard-earned money on flower arrangements and gifts and instead keep the couple in their prayers.

Play video content Chrisley Confessions

Todd, who's on house arrest, made the request Wednesday in the latest episode of this "Chrisley Confessions" podcast ... telling folks the gifts being left at his door are overwhelming and appreciated, but the best gift is prayer.

Julie agrees ... she's in the background saying "Amen" to Todd's wish.

As we reported ... Todd's hanging out in his huge Nashville mansion while he awaits sentencing after being found guilty of a laundry list of charges ... and he's facing up to 30 years in federal prison.