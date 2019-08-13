Todd Chrisley Indicted for Tax Evasion but Claims Innocence

Breaking News TMZ.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley are now under federal indictment for tax evasion and fraud, but the reality stars say they knew the charges were coming and insist they did nothing wrong.

A federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted Todd and Julie Tuesday on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. The couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also indicted on tax-related offenses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office claims Todd and Julie defrauded banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, and also claims the couple cheated taxpayers by actively evading federal taxes on the money they earned.

According to prosecutors, Todd and Julie ran the scheme from 2007 through 2012, allegedly fabricating documents and providing false information to banks when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans ... which they allegedly used to fund their lavish lifestyle.

According to the indictment, Todd allegedly worked with a partner to make it look like one of his bank accounts had $4 million, when they actually didn't even have an account at that bank at the time. The feds claim Todd emailed his partner, "You are a f***ing genious [sic]!!!! Just make it show 4 mil+."

As for Julie's role ... the feds claim she fabricated multiple financial documents by physically cutting and gluing or taping them together. According to the indictment, Todd allegedly told someone he was working with to "find a crooked accountant."

