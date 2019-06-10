Kyle Chrisley Avoids Drug Charges in Oklahoma, Still on the Hook in Georgia

Kyle Chrisley Avoids Charges in Drug Bust ... Georgia Case Still A Go

Todd Chrisley's son doesn't have to sweat criminal charges from his Oklahoma drug bust, but only because he's in even bigger trouble in another state.

A rep for the Okmulgee County District Court tells TMZ ... the D.A. will not prosecute Kyle Chrisley ... who was arrested last month when cops found methamphetamine in his car. TMZ broke the story ... Kyle was pulled over for a broken headlight, but body cam footage showed the moment officers found the drugs in a cup.

Despite that evidence ... we're told the D.A.'s Office is dropping the felony drug possession charge, partly because Kyle's facing a more serious charge in Georgia for allegedly threatening his wife.

The other problem with the Oklahoma case is the cup with the drugs was in the center console of Kyle's vehicle, as opposed to on his person. We're told it would've been more difficult to prove.

Meanwhile, in Dekalb County, GA ... Kyle's estranged wife has told cops he threatened to kill her.

A judge signed off on a warrant for his arrest earlier this year after reviewing texts she says he sent, saying things like, "[N]ot before I end you."

Kyle was booked for terroristic threats and released on his own recognizance -- but not before posing for another mug shot.

Todd's had a rocky relationship with his son -- he only appeared in one season of the family's hit USA reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best."

But, we're guessing, at this point, Kyle would say ... one problem at a time.