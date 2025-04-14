Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver Split

Savannah Chrisley is back on the market ... because she's no longer in a relationship with Robert Shiver.

The reality TV star and the former college football player have called it quits after nearly 2 years of dating ... TMZ has confirmed.

Savannah and Robert started seeing each other in 2023 ... and early on in their relationship we saw them packing on the PDA at the Alabama rodeo, kissing and hugging in the VIP section while Zach Bryan performed.

Robert is mainly known for 2 things ... playing football for Auburn University and surviving his ex-wife's alleged murder-for-hire plot ... and now he can add a third, being Savannah's ex-boyfriend.

Savannah will reportedly address the split on Tuesday's episode of her "Unlocked" podcast ... PEOPLE was first to report the breakup and the outlet has a preview of the episode where they quote her as saying things ended with Robert on March 6.