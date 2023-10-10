Savannah Chrisley Packs on PDA with New BF, Wears Matching Jackets

Play video content TMZ.com

Savannah Chrisley looks like she's super into her new boyfriend ... because they were all over each other at a Zach Bryan concert, and wearing matching outfits to boot.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star and her new boo, former college football player Robert Shiver, packed on the PDA at an Alabama rodeo Saturday .... kissing and hugging in the VIP section while Zach was on stage.

Throughout the show, Savannah kept a hand either on Robert's back or in one of his back pockets ... and he did the same with her.

Savannah also seems like one of those girls who love coordinating fits with their dude because she and Robert were rocking matching Zach Bryan merch.

This relationship is fairly new ... Savannah revealed last month she was talking to Robert, who is mainly known for 2 things ... playing football for Auburn University and surviving his ex-wife's alleged murder-for-hire plot.

The rodeo appeared to be a double date of sorts, too ... Savannah's younger brother, Grayson, was also there with his girlfriend.