Savannah Chrisley Says She May Collab With Kim Kardashian on Criminal Justice Reform

Play video content 10g Colin

Savannah Chrisley says she'll never stop fighting for criminal justice reform -- 'cause her parents and the millions of other incarcerated people in the country deserve better ... and, she's in talks to team up with a massive star to further the cause.

We caught up with the reality star at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. Wednesday ... and, she tells us obviously her parents Todd and Julie are both in prison -- but, she won't stop fighting until they're able to come home.

She says members of the current presidential administration have been very receptive to her calls for reform ... and, CPAC -- the Conservative Political Action Conference -- has brought her on to run several criminal-justice initiatives.

Savannah also says there have been talks from her camp regarding a collaboration with Kim Kardashian, another leader in criminal justice reform -- and, it sounds like Chrisley thinks there's a real chance the two can work on something together.

Kim has spoken out for a number of inmates behind bars ... including, most recently, the Menendez Brothers, whom she visited at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

As you know ... Savannah's parents were convicted of financial crimes back in 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Julie to 7.

The Chrisleys have complained of terrible treatment behind bars since they were imprisoned in early 2023 ... and, it looks like Savannah's keeping up the fight on the outside.

Play video content Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Savannah took custody of her brother and niece after her parents were convicted ... and, she's spoken at several major events too, including the Republican National Convention last year.

Chrisley's also got a message for haters who say she's only into criminal justice reform because her parents are now in jail ... watch our clip through to the end to hear her response.