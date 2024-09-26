Julie Chrisley's Attorney Says She Didn't Get Lighter Sentence Due to Fame

Julie Chrisley's attorney is slamming a federal judge's decision to resentence her to 7 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion charges ... chalking it all up to fame.

Jay Surgent, one of Julie's defense attorneys, tells TMZ he thinks the judge refusing to lower her sentence is the result of bias against celebrities. Julie is well-known by millions of people, and he thinks the judge is making an example out of her.

Surgent says Julie has been a model inmate and is not a threat to society in any way. Moving forward, we're told, Julie's legal team is definitely going to appeal the resentencing.

ICYMI ... Julie appeared in court on Wednesday and was very emotional. She reportedly addressed the court through tears, apologizing for her actions. Julie's children, Savannah and Chase, were present for the hearing ... and heard their mother apologize to the Chrisley family for what they've experienced since she's been locked away.

Julie was originally sentenced to 7 years in prison ... but Julie's attorneys were hoping to reduce the sentence to no more than 5 years. But, the judge found Julie's current punishment appropriate.