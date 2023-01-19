Julie Chrisley Not Getting Treatment Despite Sentence to Medical Center

Julie Chrisley serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has nothing to do with any health-related issues, TMZ has learned ... despite heavy speculation about why she was moved there last minute.

Sources close to the Chrisleys tell TMZ ... Julie's move to FMC in Lexington is not an indicator she's getting any treatment, nor does she need any at this time.

The facility's described as a medical center with a nearby minimum security prison camp -- a rep for the Bureau of Prisons tells us Julie is serving time at that location.

The reason for Julie's change is unclear, but according to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Julie was originally designated to serve her time at FCI Marianna in Florida ... which would have been closer to Pensacola, where Todd's locked up.

Julie was reassigned to the Lexington facility just 8 days later.

Fans of the Chrisleys started to worry after the switch. Remember, she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2012, but her condition improved enough that last year doctors said she could stop taking cancer-battling meds.

As we reported, Julie and Todd started their prison sentences Tuesday ... with Todd surrendering to do 12 years, while Julie will do 7 for their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.