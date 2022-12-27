Todd Chrisley's Upcoming Prison Life, Strict Daily Regimen

Todd Chrisley is gearing up for his lengthy prison sentence ... and here's a detailed look at how things are run at the prison where he'll be serving his 12-year sentence.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Todd's set to report to minimum security FPC Pensacola in FL on January 17 ... and the facility has a specific uniform for inmates -- green pants, green shirts, white socks and black steel-toed boots.

As for the daily routine, lights come on at 4:45 AM daily -- and breakfast is served from 5-6. From there, beds must be made military style by 6:30, and his room should be completely clean ... likely not an issue for the self-professed germaphobe.

The work day begins as late as 7:30 AM and ends between 3 PM and 5 PM. There are a bunch of gigs Todd could pick up while behind bars ... jobs like cook, plumber, librarian, landscape worker, dishwasher or laundry worker.

Lunch is served at 11 AM, and he'll get an evening meal from 4:30 - 5:30 ... followed by mail call until 8:30. The compound then closes down shortly after, and lights out at 10:30.

A bunch of sports are offered at Todd's facility -- things like softball, flag football, basketball, soccer and volleyball. They also have the ability to do weight training, music, hobby crafts like art or woodworking and horseshoes.

As far as visiting hours ... he'll be limited to no more than 5 people at a time under the prison's policy.

We should say -- Todd has filed a motion asking for bail pending his appeal -- so if the judge grants that and EVERYTHING goes in his favor on the appeal, there's technically a chance he won't see any prison time.