'Chrisley Knows Best,' Future of Show Unclear As Todd, Julie Sent to Prison

The show "Chrisley Knows Best" is up in the air following Todd and Julie getting their lengthy prison sentences ... but we're told the network already has some new episodes in the bag that will air next year.

Sources tell TMZ ... no official word has come from NBCUniversal on the future of the show yet, despite reports Monday of the show getting the axe.

We're told a handful of episodes were shot prior to the trial and will air sometime next year. The crew didn't film at all during the trial, which started back in May.

Our sources say it would obviously be very challenging to continue filming the project with both of them behind bars ... but no word yet on if the series is getting 86'd.

As we reported, the judge gave Todd 12 years in prison after his conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion, while Julie was sentenced to 7. They both will also have 16 months of probation.

You'll recall, they were found guilty on a slew of federal charges back in June, and they were holed up in their Nashville mansion on house arrest as they awaited sentencing.