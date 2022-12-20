'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Gives the Chrisleys Advice on Serving Time in Prison

Play video content BACKGRID

Teresa Giudice has done both reality TV and a prison stint -- making her the perfect person to offer Todd and Julie Chrisley tips on how to come out the other side new and improved.

The 'RHONJ' star chatted it up with a photog Tuesday at LAX, where she was asked what sort of advice she might offer the patriarch/matriarch duo of "Chrisley Knows Best" ... and as it turns out, Teresa's got a lot of great insight that'll help pass the time.

Watch ... TG says the best thing to do is to stay engaged with their immediate family -- and a lot of that is going to depend on their children coming to visit them, like her family did when she served more than a year back in the mid-2010s for her fraud case.

Granted, Todd and Julie are due to be behind bars for a lot longer than that -- Todd 12 years and Julie 7 -- but even with that ... Teresa says there's more to be done in order to find peace amid the tense situation.

Other recommendations she has ... staying busy, either with a job or through exercise, and keeping your mind active. She also says a good meal might not be so hard to come by -- but it might require them to get their hands dirty.