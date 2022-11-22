Savannah Chrisley Taking Custody of Brother, Niece as Todd & Julie Do Time

Play video content Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is ready to take custody of 2 of her young relatives ... as her parents will be heading to prison to do serious time.

The "Growing Up Chrisley" alum talked about the drastic change in her life during Monday's latest episode of the "Unlocked" podcast ... which dropped just a few hours before Todd and Julie found out about their sentences.

She sounds pretty concerned about what the outcome would be in court, and confirms she'd be getting custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson, and 10-year-old niece Chloe.

Savannah understandably gets emotional ... seeing it as one of the most difficult parts of this legal battle, but says she's prepared to take them on for their first Thanksgiving away from Todd and Julie. Again, the podcast was done before the sentencing, and as it turns out ... the Chrisley' aren't required to start serving their time until January.

As we reported, a judge gave Todd 12 years in prison after his conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion, while Julie got 7 and both got 6 months of probation.