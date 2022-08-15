Teresa Giudice Hits Beach in Mykonos as Honeymoon Continues

"Real Housewives" star Teresa Giudice's is going all out on her honeymoon ... as she continues to have fun in the sun in Mykonos with her new husband, Luis Ruelas.

Teresa was spotted having a blast in her 2-piece with Luis on the sand Sunday, as the two took another stroll along Alemagou Beach. The New Jersey native is really lovin' her man, all smiles as he grabs her butt!!!

Teresa and Luis have spent a lot of time on the sand and in the surf of Principote Beach -- we got pics of them out earlier, and she was wearing a different bikini ... so she must've done a wardrobe change at some point.

Play video content 8/14/22 TMZ.com

Eyewitnesses said they weren't really bothered by those around them -- it's unclear if anyone even recognized them, but all the better.