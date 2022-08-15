Teresa Giudice Hits Beach in Mykonos as Honeymoon Continues

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Teresa Giudice Catchin' More Rays In Mykonos ... As Honeymoon Continues

8/15/2022 3:45 PM PT
Teresa Giudice And Hubby Luis Ruelas Mykonos Honeymoon
"Real Housewives" star Teresa Giudice's is going all out on her honeymoon ... as she continues to have fun in the sun in Mykonos with her new husband, Luis Ruelas.

Teresa was spotted having a blast in her 2-piece with Luis on the sand Sunday, as the two took another stroll along Alemagou Beach. The New Jersey native is really lovin' her man, all smiles as he grabs her butt!!!

Teresa and Luis have spent a lot of time on the sand and in the surf of Principote Beach -- we got pics of them out earlier, and she was wearing a different bikini ... so she must've done a wardrobe change at some point.

8/14/22
THIS HONEYMOON IS BEACHIN'
Eyewitnesses said they weren't really bothered by those around them -- it's unclear if anyone even recognized them, but all the better.

The sunny retreat comes just one week after they tied the knot ... saying "I Do" in front of 200 family and friends.

