Joe Giudice Happy Ex-Wife Teresa's Getting Married Again, Slams Former In-Laws

Joe Giudice is happy his ex-wife, Teresa, is entering into a new marriage ... but he's sorry her new husband is going to have to put up with her family.

Joe tells TMZ ... he's glad Teresa found a special someone in Luis Ruelas, but he feels bad the new husband has to deal with Joe and Melissa Gorga as part of the package.

JG says of his former in-laws ... "I dealt with that thorn in my side for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around."

Joe says he doesn't miss dealing with the Gorgas ... and other than feeling sorry for what Luis is walking into with them, he wishes the newlyweds all the best.

Teresa and Luis, who have been engaged since October 2021, will walk down the aisle Saturday at Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, where production cameras will be rolling ... the wedding is being turned into a Bravo TV special.

Remember, Joe and Teresa officially divorced back in 2020 after two decades and four children together ... and he's since been released from prison and moved back to Italy.

Joe met Luis at least once when Joe and Teresa took their daughters on vacation to the Bahamas in March 2021 ... but it's unclear if he warned Luis then about the Gorgas.

Gorga family rep Mike Martocci tells TMZ ... Joe and Melissa have no comment on Joe Giudice because "he ain't worth it."

There's obviously no love lost between Joe and the Gorgas ... but Joe also tells us Teresa is a good wife and he's grateful for their children.