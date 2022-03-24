Teresa Giudice Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Procedure

Teresa Giudice is in the hospital after undergoing an emergency medical procedure ... TMZ has learned.

Teresa's lawyer, James Leonard, tells us, she was admitted Wednesday night and had a "non-cosmetic" operation Thursday morning. Leonard tells us, "she is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

Teresa appears to be recovering well, her daughter Gia posted a pic of her mom in the hospital with the caption, "Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you" and tagged her mother.

Page Six first reported the hospitalization.

As we reported, the 'RHONJ" star got engaged to her fiancé Luis Ruelas back in October in Greece. He pulled out all the stops when he popped the big question ... with sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks.

Of course, Teresa was married to her now ex-husband Joe Giudice for 20 years, but the two finalized their divorce in 2020.