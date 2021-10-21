Teresa Giudice Engaged to Luis Ruelas, Popped Question on Vacation

Teresa Giudice went to Greece with a boyfriend, but she's coming back with a fiancé.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star just got engaged to her man, Luis Ruelas, on their European getaway. Luis popped the question at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

According to People, he did the whole down on one knee thing while on the beach ... surrounded by candles, roses and a giant "Marry Me?" sign.

The trip to Greece has been super romantic, even before Luis made it even more memorable for Teresa. They've been shacking up at the posh resort, going to spas, hitting the beach, dining out and doing helicopter tours.

Teresa and Luis have been creeping closer to wedding bells for a few months now. Remember, we got them out in Beverly Hills this summer and Luis told us 3 times he was planning to ask Teresa for her hand in marriage.

At the time, some thought he was just saying it because our photog kinda put him on the spot, but Luis obviously meant it.

The couple started dating last year -- they met at the Jersey Shore -- after she'd finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice ... ending 20 years of marriage.