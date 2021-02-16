Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Buy $3.3 Million New Jersey Mansion

Exclusive

Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend just took a big step in their business relationship ... they bought a home together ... so Joe who?

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her BF, Luis Ruelas, are listed as the owners on the property record for a $3,350,000 for a pad in Montville, NJ.

A source close to Teresa tells us Luis invests in real estate, and the couple's latest venture is an extension of that. We're told Luis plunked down the cash for the home and Guidice will likely act as the property manager.

The home is 7,728 square feet with 7 bedrooms plus a library, theater, gym, 6-car garage and a pool decked out with waterfalls, a slide and a cabana.

Teresa didn't have to look far for the nearly 6-acre estate ... it's just 3 homes down from the property her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa recently sold.

Our sources tell us Teresa and Luis are NOT currently living in their new home, and it's unclear if they plan to move in at some point or try and flip it. Real estate's generally a solid investment.