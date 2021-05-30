Teresa Giudice's BF Says a Wedding's Definitely in Their Future

Play video content TMZ.com

Teresa Giudice tried like hell to shut down wedding talk in front of her BF -- maybe she's superstitious -- but he's not the least bit shy to talk rings!!!

We got the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her man, Luis Ruelas, out in Bev Hills where our guy didn't waste any time getting straight to the point -- y'all getting married, or nah? He specifically posed it to Luis.

Check it out ... to our surprise it was Teresa who wanted Luis to keep his trap shut, but dude was more than down to spill the beans about his plans.

Luis said "yes" 3 times when asked about vows being in their future! We also asked if a double-date with Teresa's ex, Joe Giudice, was a real possibility. Pretty surprising answer to that too.

You gotta see the energy they're both giving off here -- Luis seems super down-to-earth, but Teresa seems super nervous. We guess some topics are just taboo for a woman in love. #nojinx