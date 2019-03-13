Joe Giudice Will Be Handed Over to ICE Upon Prison Release

Joe Giudice Going Straight from Prison to ICE

Teresa Giudice's husband, Joe Giudice, won't have one second of freedom to enjoy when he's released from prison this week ... 'cause ICE will be right there to pick him up.

An ICE spokesperson tells TMZ ... their office is fully expecting Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in PA to hand over Joe Thursday when he's released.

It's unclear exactly where ICE will take him, but Joe could be in one of the agency's detention centers for a while. He's appealing his deportation, and with the case still pending ... who knows when he'll actually get his day in court.

Until then, he'll remain in ICE's custody.

Teresa has said she'll divorce Joe if he ends up getting deported back to Italy -- so a lot on the line here.