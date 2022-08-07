Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Luis, I Say 'I Do' to You!!!

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!"

Teresa and fiance Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.

Our video captured the 2 lovebirds face-to-face while holding hands and surrounded by white roses as Veronica read their vows.

After Luis said, "I do," his sister turned to Teresa and asked, "And Teresa do you take Luis as your husband, your best friend and partner in life?

Teresa smiled and said, "Yes, I do." Veronica became the comedian ... "To overlook the endless dog hair on your white furniture?"

Looking to the sky, Teresa laughed and again said "Yes" before Veronica wrapped up and made it official.

By the way, Teresa looked stunning in her all-white dress with a long vale and tiara. Luis didn't look too shabby either in his white blazer and black slacks.

Of course, Teresa's 4 daughters -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- were in attendance and wore light pink gowns. Luis' 2 sons, David and Nicholas, also enjoyed the festivities.

The kids helped light the ceremony's unity candles after Teresa had walked down the aisle to the sounds of violins and the song, "Ave Maria," to honor her late parents.

RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, were reportedly also present, as were 'Real Housewives of New York' alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin.