Donald Trump's Name Removed From Kennedy Center, Live Stream

Donald Trump's name is being removed from the Kennedy Center thanks to a judge's order ... and it's time for workers to rip off those big ol' letters ... and TMZ is streaming live.

The sitting president's name has to come off the Kennedy Center by the end of today ... the final day of the judge's deadline to comply with his ruling ... and all eyes are on the famed Washington D.C. arts institution as it gets a facelift.

Scaffolding's already in place ... and the construction crew's expected to get cracking on it any minute -- though they may be waiting to see if an appeals court waves them off at the 11th hour.

Remember ... the board of trustees for the Kennedy Center -- a board appointed by, and aligned with Trump, voted in December to add his name to the building's facade.

However, a judge ruled last month that Congress named the building -- and only they can change that name. The Trump admin filed to delay the removal of his name ... but the judge wouldn't budge. As we mentioned, an appeals court could still stop removal, though that seems unlikely to happen before EOD.