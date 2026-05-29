Trump's Name Must Be Stripped From Kennedy Center Building, Judge Rules

President Trump's name looks likes it's getting an early exit from the Kennedy Center ... and it's all because of a new ruling from a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Friday ordered officials at the famed Washington, D.C. arts institution to remove Trump's name from the building within two weeks and temporarily halt plans to shut down the venue for a massive renovation.

The judge handed down the ruling as part of an ongoing legal fight over changes made at the Kennedy Center after Trump became chairman of the board in 2025 and slapped his name on the building.

The dispute began after the center's board voted to rename the venue "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts." Rep. Joyce Beatty -- an ex board member -- sued after claiming she was prevented from voicing opposition during the meeting.

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The judge also blocked plans to close the Kennedy Center for two years beginning in July -- a move that had already prompted leadership to cancel performances and prepare for a lengthy shutdown.

A separate lawsuit claims the renovation moved forward without the approvals typically required for major changes to historic buildings. Government lawyers countered that the board is not subject to those review requirements ... arguing the renovation is needed to address serious structural and maintenance issues throughout the aging complex.

The center was established after the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy to honor his memory.