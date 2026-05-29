Jaxson Dart And Abdul Carter Hug It Out After Donald Trump Drama

Days after NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart sparked a full-blown locker room firestorm by introducing President Donald Trump at an event in New York -- and getting publicly side-eyed by Abdul Carter -- the two young stars were spotted embracing at practice!

All eyes were on Jaxson and Abdul at Big Blue's facility in East Rutherford, NJ, for OTAs on Friday -- the first time the players have practiced since the controversy last week -- and there was nary a sign of friction as the men came face-to-face.

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter hug it out at Giants OTAs. pic.twitter.com/nyRbSkREDf @DavidFurones_

Cameras were rolling as the players approached each other, first dapping each other up, and then hugging for several seconds as they shared a private word.

Dart and Carter then walked off in different directions.

Play video content Video: Jaxson Dart Addresses Donald Trump Introduction SNY

Both players also met with the media.

Dart issued a minutes-long statement, providing background on his decision to accept POTUS' invite, which included highlighting the military service of his family. JD also pointed to the locker room being a melting pot with many different beliefs.

Carter struck a bit of a different tone when he spoke.

Play video content Video: Abdul Carter Speaks to the Media About His Interaction with Jaxson Dart SNY

"Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things. Jaxson is one of our leaders. He's the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us, and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform," Abdul said.

"If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world."

Before Giants fans panic, AC made it known there was no beef between him and his star signal caller, saying, "I sit next to Jaxson every day, every team meeting. We're close. We talk. As long as we make sure we've got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, I feel like that's all that matters."

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Jaxson and Abdul weren't the only ones to address things -- new head coach John Harbaugh also spoke, signalling his team was stronger than it was before the Trump rally.