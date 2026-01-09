Jaxson Dart, Ring Girl Marissa Ayers Go Instagram Official With PDA Pics

Jaxson Dart is one of the hottest young quarterbacks in the NFL ... but sorry, ladies -- he's taken!!

The New York Giants star and Most Valuable Promotions ring girl Marissa Ayers went Instagram official on Friday ... after weeks of speculation the two were an item.

That being said, it's not a real shocker ... and Ayers even referenced all the chatter in the caption of her post on Friday -- "rumor has it… @jaxsondart."

So ... who's Dart's lovely lady?? She's an Alabama graduate, model and influencer ... and recently worked the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight in December.

She went to several Giants games this past season ... and the two first sparked buzz when they attended a Halloween party together. They also hit the Fiesta Bowl to watch Dart's Ole Miss squad go up against Miami.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We actually spoke with Ayers back in May ... when she told us she'd love to see Tate McRae become an honorary MVP ring girl.

Dart, of course, was the No. 25 pick for the Giants in the 2025 draft ... and by all accounts is expected to be the franchise QB in the Big Apple.