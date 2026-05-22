Jaxson Dart Introduces Trump At Event, POTUS Says He's Future Hall of Famer!

Play video content Video: Jaxson Dart Introduces Trump, Gets Massive Hall of Fame Shoutout

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is a big Donald Trump guy ... and the young star made that clear as he introduced the president at an event on Friday.

Prez No. 45/47 took the stage at Rockland Community College in Suffern on Friday ... and was welcomed by No. 6 -- who took his spot at the podium and casually said, "Wassup, wassup, wassup???"

Before he got to Trump, Dart got the crowd to do a "Go Big Blue" chant ... and then he said it was an "honor" and "privilege" to bring The Donald out.

When POTUS finally got to the podium, he heaped praise on the second-year signal caller.

"I want to thank Jaxson Dart. This is gonna be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, thank you, Jaxson. A lot of talent," DJT said in front of a packed crowd.

Thankfully for Dart, the Giants wrapped up their practices (OTAs) on Thursday, which cleared the way for him to head to Rockland CC for the day.

Although his coach, John Harbaugh, might've given him a pass to play hooky ... he's also a big fan of the big guy.

Trump was super supportive of Harbaugh as the coach was going through the hiring process with Big Blue back in January, and the Super Bowl winner admitted it felt "really great" to have President Trump's endorsement.

How will the cameo with Trump play with NY Giants fans? That remains to be seen. DJT lost both New York and New Jersey -- home of the NYG fanbase.