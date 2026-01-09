Jaxson Dart Seemingly Drops Hint About New York Giants Coaching Search

Lipreaders might have caught New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart shedding light on organization's next head coach ... when he appeared to say it's down to two guys.

Standing on the sidelines of Thursday’s Ole Miss vs. Miami Fiesta Bowl to support his alma mater in the College Football Playoff semis, cameras briefly showed Dart on the broadcast ... and it sure looked like he was having a conversation about who could be his next coach.

Not a lip reader but...



Ole Miss assistant: "Who's going to be the next coach?"



Jaxson Dart: "I don't know.. Harbaugh or Stefanski.. but I don't know." https://t.co/j0bpd1yunc pic.twitter.com/Fagzkvpic0 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 9, 2026 @NYGDaily

"I don't know ... Harbaugh or Stefanski ... but I don't know," he appears to have said, according to internet sleuths dissecting the viral moment.

Those names would be referencing the recently fired John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, who were dismissed this week by AFC North rivals Baltimore and Cleveland, respectively.

And if that’s what Dart indeed was discussing, it shouldn't come as a surprise -- those two are speculated to be the overwhelming favorites for the Giants' opening.

New York has been on the lookout for a new leader since firing Brian Daboll after a 2-8 start en route to finishing just 4-13. Dart -- the Ole Miss career leader for total offense, passing yards and wins by a quarterback -- just wrapped up his rookie NFL season.

Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year, interviewed with the Giants on Wednesday. Others have been scheduled with former head coaches Antonio Pearce (Raiders), Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) and Raheem Morris (Falcons), plus a handful of top assistants from around the NFL.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh is drawing strong interest leaguewide -- there were eight NFL coaches fired this cycle -- after an 18-year run with the Ravens that included a Super Bowl. He will begin taking interviews next week.