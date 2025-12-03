Giants' Jaxson Dart, Theo Johnson Get Hilarious Geography Lesson On Hard Knocks

If there's one thing Jaxson Dart and Theo Johnson can take away from the N.Y. Giants 2025 season, it's a desperate need to study the area's geography ... 'cause the duo were caught on camera getting a much-needed lesson from their coach!

The hilarious moment went down during the season premiere of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East Tuesday night, when Dart began questioning the winds at the Meadowlands, and where the stiff breeze originated.

Interim offensive coordinator Tim Kelly told them it was coming off "the massive ocean two miles that way" ... to Dart and Johnson's dismay.

"I thought the ocean was that way," Dart responded.

"Pretty sure there's no ocean," Johnson said. "Pretty sure it's a river, ain't it?"

Kelly referenced New York's proximity to the practice field and asked Dart what he thought was on the other side of the massive skyscrapers in Manhattan.

"Pennsylvania," Jaxson replied.

For those not familiar with the area's layout, Dart's wrong. Long Island is to the east of NYC, and Pennsylvania is to the west of the Garden State.

Kelly, and even Jaxson's good friend Theo, were shocked Dart thought PA was in a totally different direction.