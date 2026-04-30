John Starks Says Mike Brown's Job Is Safe, No Matter How Knicks' Season Ends

Mike Brown's seat on the New York Knicks' bench is anything but hot, despite whatcha might be reading online -- so says former star John Starks, who tells TMZ Sports the coach is SAFE -- no matter what happens in the playoffs.

We caught up with the former All-Star out in NYC ahead of the Knicks' Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday ... and asked about reports Brown could be coaching for his job this postseason run.

"No, no, there's nothing there," Starks said. "I know people are looking for something there. But there's nothing there."

"Coach is doing what he's doing. It's his first time with the team as far as the playoffs, so he's getting adjusted to that part of it -- what guys do this, what guys do that. So, he's fine."

Longtime writer Sam Amick said earlier this week the two-time Coach of the Year could be fired even if he gets the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 ... which was pretty surprising, considering he just joined the team last offseason.

But Starks is confident in his stance ... so perhaps it's not championship or bust just yet.