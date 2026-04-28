The Miz's L.A. Home Sold for $7.4M After Lengthy Wait on Market

The Miz has officially tapped out of his luxury Los Angeles-area home ... and while he walked away with a buyer, he also caught a hilarious stray from John Cena in the process.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX revealed the wrestler and his wife, Maryse, officially sold their massive estate for $7.4M after what he admitted was a lengthy process. The couple listed their contemporary English manor in Westlake Village, California, back in 2024 as they were taking their business ventures to Las Vegas.

Cohen shouted out his "awesome friends and longtime clients" on Instagram, saying the sale "took a minute" ... but the "perfect buyers" swooped in and closed in less than a week. He also praised the couple's renovations and noted the estate was featured several times on their USA Network reality show, "Miz & Mrs."

But the real comedy came from Cohen's soundtrack choice for the celebratory post -- he used "The Time Is Now" ... AKA Cena's iconic entrance music.

The Miz immediately clocked it and joked in the comments, "Could've chosen a better song … hahaha." He quickly followed that up with praise for Cohen, adding, "No one works harder in the industry."

Maryse piled on too, writing, "Thank you @jordancohen1 the ABSOLUTE BEST 💋 btw. The song 🎵 😂😂😂😂".

And WWE ref Charles Robinson got his own jab in, sarcastically calling the sprawling property a "great starter home."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The estate -- originally built in 2001 -- was scooped up by the WWE power couple in 2019 for $6.4M ... and it came packed with perks, including a custom pool and spa, rose gardens, sprawling outdoor living spaces, two detached guest homes, a newly renovated kitchen, a private theater, wine cellar and plenty more.