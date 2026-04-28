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The Miz's L.A. Home Sold for $7.4M After Lengthy Wait on Market

The Miz Finally Taps Out of L.A. Mansion ... Sells for $7.4M!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
The Miz's Westlake Village Home
Launch Gallery
$old! Launch Gallery
Jordan Cohen/Getty

The Miz has officially tapped out of his luxury Los Angeles-area home ... and while he walked away with a buyer, he also caught a hilarious stray from John Cena in the process.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX revealed the wrestler and his wife, Maryse, officially sold their massive estate for $7.4M after what he admitted was a lengthy process. The couple listed their contemporary English manor in Westlake Village, California, back in 2024 as they were taking their business ventures to Las Vegas.

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Jordan Cohen

Cohen shouted out his "awesome friends and longtime clients" on Instagram, saying the sale "took a minute" ... but the "perfect buyers" swooped in and closed in less than a week. He also praised the couple's renovations and noted the estate was featured several times on their USA Network reality show, "Miz & Mrs."

But the real comedy came from Cohen's soundtrack choice for the celebratory post -- he used "The Time Is Now" ... AKA Cena's iconic entrance music.

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Jordan Cohen

The Miz immediately clocked it and joked in the comments, "Could've chosen a better song … hahaha." He quickly followed that up with praise for Cohen, adding, "No one works harder in the industry."

Maryse piled on too, writing, "Thank you @jordancohen1 the ABSOLUTE BEST 💋 btw. The song 🎵 😂😂😂😂".

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Jordan Cohen

And WWE ref Charles Robinson got his own jab in, sarcastically calling the sprawling property a "great starter home."

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The estate -- originally built in 2001 -- was scooped up by the WWE power couple in 2019 for $6.4M ... and it came packed with perks, including a custom pool and spa, rose gardens, sprawling outdoor living spaces, two detached guest homes, a newly renovated kitchen, a private theater, wine cellar and plenty more.

As we first reported, the couple originally listed the 10,400-square-foot property for $11.9 million -- meaning they took a sizable pay cut to finally get the deal done ... but hey, at least somebody can see the sold sign now!

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