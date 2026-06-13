President Trump Orders U.S. Strike on Tren De Aragua Leader, Blows Him Up on Video

Play video content Video: President Trump Orders U.S. Strike on Tren de Aragua Leader, Killing Him Trutth Social/@realdonaldtrump

President Trump has taken out another bad actor in the world, blowing up the leader of the vicious transnational crime syndicate, Tren de Aragua.

On Friday, Trump posted a video to Truth Social, which he says shows the exact moment Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores was incinerated during a U.S. strike on a building in Venezuela ... where the cartel leader was holed up.

47 accompanied the stunning clip with his usual blunt banter, writing that our military had killed Flores in a "swift and lethal kinetic strike" in coordination with "our friends in Venezuela." Trump also called Flores "the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua," which is "one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth."

ICYW, Flores turned a prison gang in Venezuela into one of the most feared transnational organizations, preying on people from Latin America to the United States to Europe. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also listed Flores as one of its most wanted fugitives.