Elephant Pees at Texas GOP Convention, On Video

Texas GOP Convention attendees got an unexpected live demonstration of why you should always know where the nearest exit is ... 'cause an elephant being led through the event suddenly stopped and unleashed a massive stream of pee near a crowd ... and it's all on video.

They just led an elephant through the @TexasGOP convention and it took a giant pee right near the press area. pic.twitter.com/jpefJDuxq6 @lmcgaughy

The wet and wild moment was caught on camera Friday ... footage shows the elephant casually making its way through the convention floor before nature called and it answered in a big way.

Reporters and conventiongoers nearby appeared stunned as the animal turned part of the venue into an impromptu splash zone. Fortunately, it doesn't appear anyone was hit ... though a few people may have gotten more excitement than they bargained for.

The elephant's timing couldn't have been more ironic. The animal has long been the symbol of the Republican Party, and this particular pachyderm literally left its mark on the Texas GOP convention.

Plus, the pee rained down near the media area ... and we all know what the top dog in the GOP has to say about those pesky reporters. Paging, President Trump.

Anyways, the elephant just keeps on walking while the stream keeps flowing ... creating a scene attendees almost certainly didn't expect to see on the convention agenda.