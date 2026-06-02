Rep. Mike Lawler Says Rep. Andy Ogles Is A 'F-ing Idiot' For Anti-Gay Comment

Americans Are Free To Be Who They Are!!!

Rep. Mike Lawler is cussing out a GOP colleague who says "homosexuality has no place in America" ... telling TMZ DC that Rep. Andy Ogles is a "f***ing idiot" for even going there.

Our guy Jacob got the Congressman from New York on Capitol Hill and asked him about his fellow Republican's controversial comments on Pride Month celebrations.

Rep. Lawler strongly disagreed ... saying Rep. Ogles has family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and constituents who are gay or lesbian ... and that doesn't make them any less worthy of being an American.

When Jacob asked Senator Ted Cruz the same question, the Texan distanced himself too and said "the behavior of consenting adults is their business."

Rep. Lawler isn't being tough for the camera ... telling us he would drop another f-bomb the next time he sees Rep. Ogles.