Sen. Cory Booker Watches Capitol PD Rip TMZ DC Over Security Mistake

Play video content Video: Sen. Cory Booker Watches Capitol Police Confront TMZ DC Over Security Mistake TMZ.com

Ding, ding ... Capitol Hill school's in session, and Senator Cory Booker's got a front row seat for the TMZ DC gang learning an important lesson ... one that totally interrupted our convo with him!

Check it out, our guy Jacob bumped into the senator and things got off to a great start ... he yelled out to "Senator Booker," who quickly corrected Jacob and said, "Cory's fine."

CB immediately rolled out the welcome mat, telling us ... he looks forward to TMZ DC being in town, because, in his eyes, more accountability in politics is a good thing.

Sweet! What could go wrong??

Well, as Jacob tried to pivot to Booker's re-election campaign, the wheels fell off this interaction ... with a Capitol PD officer shouting to our guy, "Excuse me, sir! You can't leave your bag!"

At that point, Jacob realized he'd accidentally forgotten his bag down the hallway -- a major no-no for security purposes -- and he knew he was cooked, saying ... "Oh gosh, Cory. I've ruined it."