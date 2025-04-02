Cory Booker Fasted, Skipped Water to Avoid Bathroom During Record Senate Speech
Cory Booker went full marathon mode this week, breaking the record for the longest Senate speech -- and he’s dishing on all the tricks he used to pull it off ... including how he avoided a single nature break.
At a press conference after his epic speech, the New Jersey Senator spilled the secret to his endurance -- he had fasted for days and cut out water beforehand, which definitely helped him dodge any mid-lecture bathroom breaks.
Cory gave more insight into how standing strong for 25 hours and 5 minutes in total came at a cost -- explaining that skipping water gave him some brutal muscle cramps along the way.
But he powered through, pulling out every trick in the book to push past those cramps -- all in the name of railing against the shake-ups and chaos brought on by Trump's second presidency.
Booker was also asked if he used a diaper or another device to help him push through ... check out his response -- 'cause he seems to be skirting around the question here.
On a more serious note, Cory told reporters that folks were calling on Democrats like himself to step up and take risks to make their voices heard -- so standing and speaking for hours on end felt like the right move for him.
Cory smashed a nearly 70-year-old record -- previously held by South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, who talked for 24 hours and 18 minutes back in 1957, in a filibuster to oppose the Civil Rights Act. Booker's speech was not technically a filibuster -- it was an effort at “disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate.”