Sen. Cory Booker Tests Positive for COVID After Warren Diagnosis

Congress appears to have a rash of COVID spreading amongst its ranks -- with Sen. Cory Booker being the 2nd elected official this weekend to announce he's positive.

Booker broke the news Sunday, writing ... "I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild." He threw in a plug for vaccines, adding ... "I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse."

I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 20, 2021 @SenBooker

Booker's COVID news comes on the heels of Sen. Elizabeth Warren declaring the same just hours earlier ... saying she too had caught the 'rona.

SEW writes, "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case."

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021 @SenWarren

She also expressed gratitude for being vaccinated, saying ... "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

Of course, this just proves that being vaxxed (and boosted) can still result in someone contracting the virus -- especially with the Omicron variant on the loose and spreading fast all throughout the nation. But, as the Senators mentioned, they'd be doggone sick (if not worse) had they opted not to get vaccinated. The Senate

After testifying for over 3 hours in a Senate hearing where he suggested masks may not be necessary on flights, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for covid. Sitting with him were CEOs of Delta, United, American, and Pres of Flight Attend. Here he is.pic.twitter.com/W422yv4SEb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 18, 2021 @RonFilipkowski

Interestingly enough, these cases follow Southwest Airline's CEO also coming down with 'rona late last week -- this after testifying during a Senate hearing (which didn't include either of the above Senators, BTW) ... where he was noticeably seen coughing and mask-less.