Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In to Supreme Court

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has just been sworn in as a justice on the Supreme Court, making history as the first female African-American Justice in U.S. history.

As we reported, Justice Jackson was confirmed to serve on the highest court in April ... replacing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Senate Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski joined every Senate Democrat in voting to confirm. During her speech on the South Lawn, she said, "It took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States."

She was certainly put through the wringer while being questioned on Capitol Hill during her confirmation hearing, with jaw-dropping moments coming from Senator Lindsey Graham.

From questions like "On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?" to getting grilled over alleged leniency in child pornography cases ... she kept her head held high as the days went on.

Justice Jackson got emotional when Sen. Cory Booker lauded her record as a jurist and promised "God has got you" heading into her confirmation vote.

Of course, she's entered at a troublesome time for America -- the entire country is still feeling the effects of SCOTUS' ruling to overturn of Roe V. Wade, doing what many believed was erasing half a century of progress.