Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed as U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court ... making history as the first Black woman ever to hold the position.

Ketanji's confirmation means she will officially replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the highest court. Senate Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski all joined Democrats in voting to confirm.

Voting was at 53-47 in favor -- Senator Rand Paul was the last to cast his vote.

President Biden nominated Judge Brown Jackson back in February, but during her confirmation hearing she was drilled with questions from Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and others.

Things got emotional for Judge Brown Jackson during the hearing when Senator Cory Booker let her know, as a Black person, how proud he was of her accomplishments and how many obstacles she had to face to get to the position.

