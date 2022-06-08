Supreme Court Justice Jackson Flanked By Security After Kavanaugh Incident

Play video content TMZ.com

Ketanji Brown Jackson is taking no chances on the heels of an alleged threat on another Supreme Court Justice's life ... because her dinner reservation includes security guards.

We got Justice Jackson ducking out of her SUV and darting into District ChopHouse & Brewery in Washington D.C. for dinner Wednesday ... and as you can see, there's a lot of muscle watching over her.

KBJ wastes no time walking into the restaurant ... and there are at least 4 Secret Service agents flanking the newest member of SCOTUS.

We should say, it's not totally unusual to see a member of SCOTUS with security, but Justice Jackson seemed to have a crew that was intentionally very visible.

It's the first Justice we've seen in public since a man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home earlier Wednesday and charged with attempted murder ... and the security presence for Jackson is an indication SCOTUS is taking the threat seriously, on top of an incoming abortion rights ruling that's expected to be super controversial.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Nicholas Roske was carrying a gun and had traveled all the way from California to kill Kavanaugh after finding the Justice's address online.